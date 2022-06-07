Amazon Monsoon Carnival Spin and Win Quiz Answer: Get Free OnePlus 10 Pro & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced its 'Monsoon Carnival', which will run until June 12, 2022. As part of this, the e-commerce site has introduced a new quiz contest named the Amazon Monsoon Carnival spin and win quiz, which is giving participants a chance to win the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone and Amazon Pay balance. Here's how to play the Amazon Monsoon Carnival spin & win quiz to win the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Amazon Monsoon Carnival Spin & Win Quiz Details

In this contest, you'll be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will be live until June 12. The contest has also a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". If the pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 50 Amazon Pay Balance (200 winners)

Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (300 winners)

Rs. 20 as Amazon Pay Balance (150 winners)

Amazon Monsoon Carnival Spin & Win: How To Collect Prize

Once the winners confirm, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on June 13, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before August 18, 2022.

Amazon Monsoon Carnival Spin & Win: How To Play

Open your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone and head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the Amazon Monsoon Carnival spin and win quiz. You can find the quiz at the top of the FunZone section. After that, click on the banner to start the game. Now, you will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.

Question: Monsoon arrives in India by ______?

Answer: Early June

Additionally, you need to follow some criteria to play the Amazon quiz such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Best Mobiles in India