Amazon Monsoon Carnival Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Samsung Galaxy S22
Amazon is hosting the Monsoon Carnival sale on its platform. On the occasion of the sale, the e-commerce site has announced a new quiz named the ''Amazon Monsoon Carnival spin and win Samsung Galaxy S22 & more''. So, you can get a free Galaxy S22 smartphone for free by participating in this contest. Besides, you can win the Amazon Pay balance as well. Check here how to play it to win the Galaxy S22 smartphone.
Amazon Monsoon Carnival Spin And Win Samsung S22: How To Play
First, open your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone as Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest.
Now, you can find the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Spin And Win Samsung S22 contest at the top of the FunZone section. Then click on the banner to start the game. You will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly. It is also important to note that, if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game.
Question: Monsoon arrives in India by______?
Answer: Early June
Amazon Monsoon Carnival Spin And Win Samsung S22: Prize Details
Apart from the Galaxy S22, winners can get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner), Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance (200 winners), Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (300 winners), and Rs. 20 as Amazon Pay Balance (150 winners).
The winners of this contest will be selected by a random draw of lots. Once the winners are confirmed, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will also be posted to the winner section on June 23, 2022. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before August 18, 2022.
There are some criteria for the Amazon quiz such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Additionally, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.
