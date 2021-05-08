Amazon Mother’s Day Quiz Answers: Here's Your Chance To Bag Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest on the occasion of Mother's Day. It will give a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance which can be used for shopping on the platform and one can transfer the money to their bank account as well. We already know that you need to answer the all questions correctly to enter the prize pool. So, if you are searching for correct answers, we are listing all the answers to make your job easy.

Amazon Mother's Day Quiz: How To Play?

The Amazon quiz isn't available in the web version and so, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Mother's Day Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.

The Quiz will run till May 21 and there is a total of one prize that will be given under this contest. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be given to the winner on or before June 1, 2021. Amazon will contact the winner individually and you can also check the winners' name in the winner section on May 30.

Amazon Mother's Day Quiz Answers

Question 1: The modern Mother's Day celebrations originated from Anna Jarvis organizing a memorial service for her late mother in which of these places?

Answer: Grafton, West Virginia

Question 2: As per the 'Nayi Soch' campaign of which firm, did Indian cricketers sport their mother's name on the back of their jerseys during a match?

Answer: Star

Question 3: Serena Williams won which Grand Slam title in 2017, during the early stages of her pregnancy?

Answer: Australian Open

Question 4: Which author serves as the president of Gingerbread, an organization that works with single parents?

Answer: JK Rowling

Question 5: Marie Curie was a legendary scientist and also a great mother, one of whose children went on to win the Nobel Prize in which field?

Answer: Chemistry

