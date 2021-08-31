Amazon National Wildlife Day Spin And Win Quiz: Win Sony Mirrorless Camera, Rs. 30,000, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon National Wildlife Day Spin and Win Quiz is another contest from the Amazon Funzone section that sits under the 'New Games This Week section'. The contest will give you a chance to win the Sony Mirrorless Camera, Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance, and among others. Check out here all details about the Amazon National Wildlife Day Spin and Win Quiz contest.

Amazon National Wildlife Day Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play?

To play the Amazon National Wildlife Day Spin And Win Quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Now, you can see the ''Amazon National Wildlife Day Spin And Win banner'' and click on that to start the game. Lastly, click on the pointer to spin the wheel and you need to answer one question correctly.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

Amazon National Wildlife Day Spin And Win Quiz: Prize, Criteria, And More

The contest is live on the e-commerce site and will run until September 10. Like other spin & win contests, it also consists of a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include:

Sony Mirrorless Camera (1 winner)

Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

Rs. 100 Amazon Pay Balance (100 winners)

Do note that, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on September 11, 2021.

There are also some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Best Mobiles in India