Amazon New Year’s Luck Quiz Answer: Win Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are nearing the end of this year, Amazon is hosting the New Year's Luck Jackpot Quiz. This is a new quiz that can be played via the homepage of the Amazon mobile app. Notably, this new quiz contest is similar to the Jackpot style quiz contests hosted by the online retailer and you can get a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone or up to Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

This new Amazon New Year's Luck Quiz joins other quiz contests such as Amazon Sports and Entertainment 2021 Quiz, Amazon January Edition Quiz, Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz, Amazon Nerf Quiz, Amazon Food Spin the Wheel Quiz, and others.

As Amazon is hosting new quizzes every other day, it is quite tough to keep a track of all the quizzes. However, if you want to try your luck at winning in this contest, then we at Gizbot are here to help by providing the correct answers to these questions.

Amazon New Year's Luck Jackpot Quiz Answers

Check out the answer for the question asked in the Amazon New Year's Luck Jackpot Quiz. You need to answer this question correctly in no time to make sure you enter the lucky draw and win the prize.

Question: What's the Square root of 9?

Answer: 3

The Amazon New Year's Luck Jackpot Quiz went live on December 22, 2021 and will be hosted until January 10, 2022. You can try your luck at winning one of the multiple rewards available as a part of this quiz. All you need to do for it is to answer the simple mathematical question asked above. All the eligible winners will get their prizes delivered to them on or before March 11, 2022.

Here are the prizes available as a part of the Amazon New Year's Luck Jackpot Quiz.

1 winner will get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G as per lucky draw

1 winner will get Rs.30,000 as per lucky draw

1 winner will get Rs. 20,000 as per lucky draw

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as per lucky draw

5 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as per lucky draw

To participate in this Amazon New Year's Luck Jackpot Quiz, you need to be a citizen of India and at least 18 years of age or older. It is exclusively available only to the Indian users of the online retailer. The contest page notes that Amazon employees, affiliates partners and direct family members are not eligible to participate in the quiz contests hosted by the online retailer.

To participate in the Amazon New Year's Luck Jackpot Quiz, you need to first download the Amazon mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Make sure to create an account or sign in to your existing Amazon account. In the homepage, search for Amazon New Year's Luck Jackpot Quiz or scroll down to find it. Click on the banner of the quiz contest and provide your answer to the question as mentioned above. Amazon will contact the winners of the contest via email or SMS.

Best Mobiles in India