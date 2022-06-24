Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 quiz is now live on the e-commerce site. It is giving a chance users to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the contest. One can also transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their bank account. Check here the correct answers to the Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 quiz.

Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Quiz Details

The quiz will be live until July 6. To play this contest, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then Log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Now, tap on the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 quiz. To start the game, click on the banner.

Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Quiz: Prize & Criteria

There are a total of 10 prizes that will be given under the Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 quiz. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. The winners' names will be posted on the winner section by July 7 and Amazon will contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 17, 2022. There are some criteria for the Amazon quiz such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Additionally, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which of the following products have been a part of the ColorFit Pro tribe till now?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: Which products are going to be launched under the ColorFit Pro 4 series?

Answer: Both ColorFit Pro 4 & ColorFit Pro 4 Max

Question 3: Which of the following is true for ColorFit Pro 4 series?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Which of the following will be the biggest-ever display size in ColorFit Pro 4 Series?

Answer: 1.8″

Question 5: Which of the following features will ColorFit Pro 4 Series contain?

Answer: All of the above

