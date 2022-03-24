Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is launching the next-gen flagship OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31 in India. Now, Amazon is giving you a chance to win the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G by answering five questions correctly. However, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. To make your job easy, we are listing all correct answers to the Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Quiz.

Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Quiz Details

The Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G quiz is now live on the e-commerce site which will run until March 27. There are a total of two prizes that will be given under this contest. The winners will be selected a random draw of lots and the winners' names will be posted on the winner section by April 3, 2022. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before May 18, 2022. Further, you also need to follow some criteria to play Amazon games such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Quiz: How To Find

First, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As Amazon quizzes are not available on the web version. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

Then, go to the home page and you'll find the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G teaser. Click on that and swipe down to find the quiz banner. Alternatively, one can head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > FunZone and Inspiration >FunZone to find the quiz. To start the game, you need to click on the banner.

Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Quiz Answers

1. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be launched on ________

Ans: 31st March 2022

2. OnePlus 10 Pro is also equipped with _________________, which OnePlus has co-developed with Hasselblad

Ans: Second-Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

3. OnePlus has worked with Hasselblad to fine tune color science to produce richer and more authentic colors through ________

Ans: Hasselblad Natural Color Solution for Mobile

4. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is engineered for speed with the latest _______________

Ans: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has ____________________ display with a Dynamic Refresh Rate

Ans: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

