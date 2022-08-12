Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 10T 5G in multiple storage configurations. While the 8GB and 12GB RAM options went on sale already, the 16GB variant is slated to go on sale from August 16. Marking the arrival of the smartphone, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a new quiz contest - Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz.

This is a regular quiz contest and it will ask five questions to users so that they can win the smartphone for free. As usual, the Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz contest is available on the Amazon mobile app and not the website. Interested participants can contest in this quiz from August 6 to September 6. The winner will be announced on September 7.

Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz Answers

It is important to answer all the questions asked in the Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G Quiz contest correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw and win the prize. Also, you need to answer the questions in less than five seconds for each question. Take a look at the questions asked by Amazon and the correct answers to the same. Notably, all questions asked in this quiz will be based on the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone.

Question 1: Which of the following processor is integrated in OnePlus 10T 5G ?

Answer: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Question 2: Which of the following amplify the power of OnePlus 10T 5G?

Answer: 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition

Question 3: OnePlus 10T 5G features the latest ____________ for keeping your gaming experience cool.

Answer: 3D Cooling System 2.0

Question 4: OnePlus 10T 5G comes with ______________ display

Answer: 120 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display

Question 5: OnePlus 10T 5G is equipped with _____________________ which will help maintain Battery Health for 1600 charging cycles

Answer: Battery Health Engine

If you are chosen as the fortunate winner of the Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G quiz contest, then you will be able to get your hands on the OnePlus 10T 5G Jade Green variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which is the base model.

Apart from this, the terms and conditions such as the age eligibility of 18 years and above remains the same. You need to be a resident of India and should not be an Amazon employee or an immediate family member.

