    Amazon OnePlus 9 Series 5G Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 40,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. One of these quiz contests that is live right now is the Amazon OnePlus 9 Series 5G quiz. This is one of the highly rewarding gadget quiz under the funzone section right now.

     

    Amazon OnePlus 9 Series 5G Quiz Answers

    The Amazon OnePlus 9 Series 5G quiz contest is live from July 8 at 12 AM and you can participate until August 6 at 11:59 PM. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on August 14. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 40,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

    Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

    While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to the OnePlus 9 series smartphones.

    Amazon OnePlus 9 Series 5G Answers

    Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon OnePlus 9 Series 5G quiz below.

    Question 1: Which new Camera modes that were introduced on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G for the first time ever ?

    Answer: Both a and b

    Question 2: What are the benefits of Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad feature on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's Camera ?

     

    Answer: Authentic Colours and Natural Skin Tone

    Question 3: The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's 50MP Ultra Wide Camera has a built in __________ the removes edge distortion

    Answer: Freeform lens

    Question 4: The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's is powered by ________, the World's most powerful Snapdragon CPU

    Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

    Question 5: The OnePlus 9R 5G gets a full day's power with just ____ minutes of Warp charge

    Answer: 15

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 10:31 [IST]
