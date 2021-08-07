Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Spin And Win Quiz Contest: Win Up To 1,00,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced the OnePlus Buds Pro quiz contest in two forms. One will give you a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly, while the other one will help you to win up to Rs. 1,00,000 Amazon Pay balance. In this article, we have discussed the latter one for which you need to spin a wheel and answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool.

Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Spin And Win Quiz Contest Details

The quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until September 5. It is only available in the mobile app like Amazon's other quiz contests. So, install the Amazon app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then head over to the OnePlus Buds Pro Spin And Win quiz banner placed under ''Play & win exciting prizes from smartphones brands'' and click on that to start the game. Lastly, click on the pointer to spin the wheel and answer the question.

Question: The latest OnePlus Buds Pro offers 40dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology. What other features do the earbuds offer?

Answer: All of the above

Prize And Criteria

The spin wheel has a total of six slices that include Rs. 1,00,000 Pay balance (1 winner), 50,000 balance (1 winner), Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner), Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (2 winners) and Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (2 winners) as rewards. Besides, ​one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time".

It is also important to note that one will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on September 6, 2021.

The criteria of this quiz include employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate. Besides, the participant should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Best Mobiles in India