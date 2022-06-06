Just In
Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Quiz Answers: Win Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, 10R Smartphones
After a long time, the online retailer Amazon India and the smartphone brand OnePlus have collaborated and organized a new community sale for users. Prior to this sale, the Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Quiz has also made its way to the sale page. Currently, this contest is now available under the Funzone section during the sale.
The Amazon OnePlus Community Sale is live from today, June 6, 2022 and it will end on June 10, 2022 at 12 PM. Participants of this quiz contest have to answer a set of five questions correctly. The eligible participant will get a chance to win a new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G or a OnePlus 10R smartphone for free from Amazon. On the whole, five winners will be chosen to participate in the lucky draw and the chosen winners will get their prize delivered to them by August 15, 2022.
Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Quiz Answers
As mentioned above, there will be five winners in the Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Quiz contest and it is important to answer these questions correctly. Here, we have made the task easy for participants by providing the correct answer to each of them.
Firstly, here are the questions and answers to win a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.
Question 1: The feature that allows the Nord CE 2 Lite to shoot crisp images at night is _.
Answer: Nightscape
Question 2: What is the battery capacity of the Nord CE 2 Lite?
Answer: 5000mAh
Question 3: Like all OnePlus Nord smartphones, the Nord CE 2 Lite is also
Answer: 5G-ready
Question 4: What is the camera system on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G?
Answer: 64MP AI Triple Camera
Question 5: What Operating System does the Nord CE 2 Lite use?
Answer: OxygenOS
Here are the questions and answers to win a OnePlus 10R smartphone.
Question 1: The ultra-wide camera on OnePlus 10R features a __________ field of view
Answer: 119 degree
Question 2: Our fastest ever wired charging technology fully charges the 4500 mAh battery from 1% to 100% in ____________
Answer: 17 mins
Question 3: Designed to give gamers the winning edge, OnePlus 10R 5G employs upto __________ touch response rate for precise control
Answer: 720 Hz
Question 4: Capture your wordl with OnePlus 10R 5G that has ____________ main camera with IMX766 flagship image sensor
Answer: 50 MP
Question 5: ______________________ is exclusively optimized and tuned in with MTK engineers to experience next-level fast and smooth
Answer: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX
How To Participate In Amazon Quiz
As usual, to participate in the Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Quiz contest, you need to follow the following guidelines. Firstly, you need to install the Amazon app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, you need to log in to the app with your credentials and search for the Amazon OnePlus Community Sale banner under the Mobile section.
You can tap on the poster and start to play the quiz. Once you start to participate in the quiz contest, you will have to answer all the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Of all the participants who enter the lucky draw, only five winners will be chosen to win the prize.
