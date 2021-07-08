Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus Nord 2 Smartphone For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the upcoming Nord series phone which is confirmed to launch soon in India. Now, Amazon is giving a chance to get the upcoming smartphone free of cost by its quiz contest. The Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quiz is already live on the e-commerce site. However, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G quiz is quite different from other Amazon quizzes.

Usually, we get the all Amazon quiz under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app and consists of five questions. However, the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G quiz includes three questions based on the upcoming Nord 2 smartphone and you can find the quiz in Amazon mobile app but not in the Funzone section.

As of now, there is no information regarding how many winners will be awarded or when you will receive the prize. We expect the e-commerce will soon update it or they will contact the winners directly via Email or SMS. Below here check the details of the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G quiz.

Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quiz: How To Find?

Similarly, if you do not have the Amazon app then download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log into your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Then, search for the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone by going to the search bar and you can now see a dedicated microsite of the Nord 2 and there are three questions along with options. You need to choose the correct answer and submit it by clicking the 'submit' option. To make your job easier, we are listing all the correct answers to the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G quiz.

Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quiz Answers

Question 1: What does the OnePlus Nord 2 5G promise to be ________

Answer: Fast and Smooth

Question 2: Which chipset powers the OnePlus Nord 2 5G?

Answer: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI

Question 3: What's the fast charging technology on the OnePlus Nord called?

Answer: Warp Charge

