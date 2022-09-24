Just In
Amazon OnePlus Nord Watch Quiz Answers; Win Rs. 10,000 Prize
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its Nord Watch in India soon. In the meantime, the online retailer Amazon has listed the OnePlus Nord Watch Quiz contest under the Funzone section of its mobile app. With this quiz, the online retailer is promoting the new OnePlus Nord Watch and let 10 winners win Rs. 10,000 worth Amazon Pay Balance as the prize.
Amazon is known for hosting several quizzes that will let participants win various forms of prizes such as gadgets, lifestyle products, and cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at the details of the Amazon OnePlus Nord Watch Quiz under the "Games on Electronics" section of Funzone.
Amazon OnePlus Nord Watch Quiz Answers
The Amazon OnePlus Nord Watch Quiz contest was hosted on September 22 and it will be open for participation until October 6. The app will let 10 fortunate participants win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000. The winners will be announced on October 7 on the basis of a random lucky draw.
As hundreds of thousands of participants would take part in the Amazon OnePlus Nord Watch quiz contest and answer all the questions asked in it correctly, the online retailer will select 10 winners on the basis of a lucky draw. Only those participants who answer each question correctly within five seconds will be eligible to enter the lucky draw. To make it easy for participants, here are the questions and answers related to the Amazon OnePlus Nord Watch Quiz.
Question 1: What's the tagline of the all-new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch?
Answer: Get Moving
Question 2: What is the display size and resolution of the all-new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch?
Answer: AMOLED 45 mm, 368*448 pixels
Question 3: What is refresh rate of the OnePlus Nord Smartwatch?
Answer: 60 Hz
Question 4: How many does the battery of OnePlus Nord Smartwatch lasts?
Answer: 4- 10 days
Question 5: What are the major features of the Nord Smartwatch?
Answer: AMOLED 45mm Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, Women Health
Feature, 10 days battery
That's it! There are the answers to the Amazon OnePlus Nord Watch Quiz contest that will be live for a few more days. The participants have to use the #OneplusNordWatchQuiz hashtag on social media after providing the correct answers.
