Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are nearing the festival season in India, the online retailer Amazon announced that it will host the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 from October 4. To celebrate the same, the retailer is hosting many quiz contests under the Funzone section. One of the latest quizzes added to it is the Oppo A series quiz contest that is found under the Funzone section of the app.

The Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz contest is one of the quizzes that are available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. You can participate in this quiz content from September 24 at 12 AM to October 24 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be ten winners and each of them will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared post the contest and will get the prize delivered by November 1.

Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz Answers

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz contest below.

Question 1: Which of the following A series smartphone supports dual 5G SIM?

Answer: Oppo A74 5G

Question 2: Which of the below A series smartphone is equipped with an AI Triple Camera?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: The newest member of OPPO A series will be equipped with which all stunning features?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: What is the slogan for the upcoming smartphone in OPPO A Series?

Answer: Level Up your 'A' Game

Question 5: When is the newest member of OPPO A series going to be unveiled?

Answer: 1st October, 2021

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section. You need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone and participate in the quiz contest from the Funzone section. Once you click on the banner of the quiz, you need to make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to enter the lucky draw, wherein you might be fortunate enough to be selected as a winner. If you win the contest, you will be notified by Amazon India.

