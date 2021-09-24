Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz: Check Here Answers, How To Play & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Oppo A Series quiz is the latest game on the e-commerce site. It will give you a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. For that, you need to answer five simple questions correctly. Since one wrong answer can deprive to enter prize pool. So, check here all the correct answers to the Amazon Oppo A Series quiz.

Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz: How To Play?

Before knowing the answer, you must know how to play the game and where you will find the Amazon Oppo A Series quiz. The Amazon Oppo A Series quiz is only available on the mobile app. So, you need to go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Then head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon Oppo A Series quiz banner under the ''Games from your favorite brands'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz: Timing, How To Collect Prize?

The Amazon Oppo A Series quiz will run until October 24. There are a total of 10 prizes that will be given under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before Nov 1, 2021.

One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by October 30. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. You should also know there are few criteria for the Amazon quiz contests such as the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which of the following A series smartphones supports dual 5G SIM?

Answer: OPPO A74 5G

Question 2: Which of the below A series smartphones is equipped with an AI Triple Camera?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: The newest member of the OPPO A series will be equipped with which all stunning features?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: What is the slogan for the upcoming smartphone in OPPO A Series?

Answer: Level Up your 'A' Game

Question 5: When is the newest member of the OPPO A series going to be unveiled?

Answer: 1st October 2021

