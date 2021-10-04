Just In
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 4; Get Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
- 9 hrs ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Best Selling Headphones
- 17 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
- 1 day ago Asus Zenfone 8z Might Launch In India With Android 12 OS
Don't Miss
- Movies Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanmay Vekaria On Ghanshyam Nayak's Demise: He Was In A Lot Of Pain
- News After 18 months, schools reopen across Maharashtra for physical classes
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady On October 4; Global Crude Rates Recede
- Sports MotoGP analysis: Captain America reclaims Austin crown
- Lifestyle Durga Puja 2021: Date, Time, History, Day-Wise Chart, Significance And Celebration
- Automobiles All-New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fitted With Genuine Motorcycle Accessories: First Impressions
- Education Alternative Careers You Can Have With A Law Degree
- Travel Wildlife Week 2021: Special Initiative Programs By Department Of Tourism And Zoos Around The Country
Amazon Oppo A55 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
The Amazon Oppo A55 Quiz contest is one of the quizzes that are available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. You can participate in this quiz content from October 1 at 12 AM to November 1 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be only one winner and the fortunate person will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared post the contest and will get the prize delivered by November 20.
Amazon Oppo A55 Quiz Answers
Here are the Amazon Oppo A55 Quiz contest answers. Check out the correct answers from here to make sure you win the prize of Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.
Question 1: The new OPPO A55 comes with a ______inch big display. Guess which one is it?
Answer: 6.51″
Question 2: The new OPPO A55 comes with a large 5000mAh battery. What all can you do with just 5% battery power on OPPO A55?
Answer: All of the above
Question 3: The ______ Camera set up of the new OPPO A55 lets you click clear and bright pictures like a pro. Which one is it?
Answer: True 50 MP AI Triple Camera
Question 4: The ______ front Camera set up of the new OPPO A55 lets you take picture perfect selfies. Which one is it?
Answer: 16 MP Selfie Camera
Question 5: The new OPPO A55 will be available in which two amazing color options?
Answer: Rainbow Blue and Starry Black
How To Play Amazon Quiz?
For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section. You need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone and participate in the quiz contest from the Funzone section. Once you click on the banner of the quiz, you need to make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to enter the lucky draw, wherein you might be fortunate enough to be selected as a winner. If you win the contest, you will be notified by Amazon India.
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
20,999