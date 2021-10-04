Amazon Oppo A55 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Oppo A55 Quiz contest is one of the quizzes that are available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. You can participate in this quiz content from October 1 at 12 AM to November 1 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be only one winner and the fortunate person will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared post the contest and will get the prize delivered by November 20.

Amazon Oppo A55 Quiz Answers

Here are the Amazon Oppo A55 Quiz contest answers. Check out the correct answers from here to make sure you win the prize of Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: The new OPPO A55 comes with a ______inch big display. Guess which one is it?

Answer: 6.51″

Question 2: The new OPPO A55 comes with a large 5000mAh battery. What all can you do with just 5% battery power on OPPO A55?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: The ______ Camera set up of the new OPPO A55 lets you click clear and bright pictures like a pro. Which one is it?

Answer: True 50 MP AI Triple Camera

Question 4: The ______ front Camera set up of the new OPPO A55 lets you take picture perfect selfies. Which one is it?

Answer: 16 MP Selfie Camera

Question 5: The new OPPO A55 will be available in which two amazing color options?

Answer: Rainbow Blue and Starry Black

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section. You need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone and participate in the quiz contest from the Funzone section. Once you click on the banner of the quiz, you need to make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to enter the lucky draw, wherein you might be fortunate enough to be selected as a winner. If you win the contest, you will be notified by Amazon India.

