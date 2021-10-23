Amazon Oppo A55 Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Chance To Win Up To Rs. 50,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Oppo A55 Spin & Win contest will give you a chance to win up to Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay balance. You can find the quiz by going to the Amazon Funzone section and it will run until November 18. To enter the prize pool, you need to answer one question correctly as the wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. Check out here all details about the Amazon Oppo A55 Spin & Win contest.

Amazon Oppo A55 Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play?

Amazon quizzes are available on the Amazon mobile app. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Now, you can see the Oppo A55 Spin & Win quiz banner ''under Games from your favorite brands'' and click on the banner to enter the contest. Now, you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and answer one question correctly.

Question: The ______ Camera set up of the new OPPO A55 lets you click clear and bright pictures like a pro. Which one is it?

Answer: True 50 MP AI Triple Camera

Amazon Oppo A55 Spin And Win Quiz: Prize, Criteria, And More

Like other spin & win contests, this one also consists of a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on November 25, 2021.

Below here we're listing prizes that you can win from ''Amazon Oppo A55 Spin And Win Quiz'' contest. It is also important to note that you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped.

Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance (4 winners)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (4 winners)

Additionally, there are also some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

