Amazon Oppo A74 5G Quiz Answers: Chance To Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Oppo A74 5G quiz is already live on the platform. You get a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance by participating in this contest and you can use the money for shopping on the platform. The questions focus on the Oppo A74 5G smartphone which was launched in the country last week for Rs. 17,990.

Like other quizzes on Amazon, the Oppo A74 5G Quiz also consists of five questions and one wrong answer will deprive you to reach your goal. So, if you are looking for all correct answers to the Oppo A74 5G Quiz check it out here.

Amazon Oppo A74 5G Quiz Answers

Question 1: Qualcomm 5G processor can help you download a 2-hour movie within seconds

Answer: True

Question 2: OPPO A74 5G display is equipped with

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Which one is the camera feature of OPPO A74 5G?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Which feature comes under A74 5G's All-around Smart Power Saving?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Which features of OPPO A74 5G helps you watch videos and chat at the same time?

Answer: FlexDrop

Amazon Oppo A74 5G Quiz Details

You can play the Amazon Oppo A74 5G quiz till May 20 and a total of five participants will get prize under this contest. It will be given to the winners on or before June 15, 2021. You can check winners' names by going to the winner section on May 21, 2021. Besides, Amazon will contact you individually through email or SMS after confirming the winners' names.

Amazon Oppo A74 5G Quiz: How To Play?

To play this game, you must know some criteria such as you should not be an employee of Amazon and should be 18 years or above and need valid identity proof. Moreover, to play this game, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store as it is not available for the web version.

Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, you can see the Amazon Oppo A74 5G banner and click on that to start the game.

