Amazon Oppo F19 Series Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Back in April, Oppo launched the F19 series smartphones in India. The series is priced starting from Rs. 18,990 and is available on sale via both online and offline stores across the country. Now, the online retailer Amazon is hosting a gadget-related quiz contest called Amazon Oppo F19 Series Quiz months after the launch of the Oppo smartphone.

The Amazon Oppo F19 Series Quiz contest is one of the quizzes that are available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. You can participate in this quiz content from July 6 at 12 AM to July 30 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be five winners and each winner will be rewarded with Rs. 20,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared on August 30, 2021.

Amazon Oppo F19 Series Quiz Quiz Answers

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Oppo F19 Series Quiz contest below.

Question 1: Which is the latest OPPO F series smartphones launched in India?

Answer: F19 Series

Question 2: Which camera features of OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G lets you create amazing videos?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Which feature of OPPO F19 enables you to get 5.5 hour talk-time with just 5 minutes of charge?

Answer: 33W Fast Charge

Question 4: What is the screen resolution of OPPO F19 series smartphones?

Answer: FHD+

Question 5: Which OPPO F19 Series smartphone is equipped with Smart 5G that enables seamless 4G/5G network switching?

Answer: OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section. You need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone and participate in the quiz contest from the Funzone section. Once you click on the banner of the quiz, you need to make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to enter the lucky draw, wherein you might be fortunate enough to be selected as a winner. If you win the contest, you will be notified by Amazon India.

