Just In
- 43 min ago OnePlus 9 Series Camera Details Out: Hasselblad X Sony IMX789 Sensor Tipped
-
- 1 hr ago How To Get Benefits From Airtel Rewards 123 Saving Account
- 1 hr ago Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ Officially Annoucned In India: Price, Key Features
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp Likely To Bring Password-Protected, Encrypted Cloud Chat Backups
Don't Miss
- Finance New TRAI SMS Rules Result In Disruption Of OTP, Aadhaar Authentication Services
- Sports England players suffered weight loss in fourth Test against India, says Stokes
- Lifestyle Foods You Should Totally Avoid During The Summer Season
- News NISAR: ISRO develops radar for joint earth observation satellite mission with NASA
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Binges On Some Yummy Sweets Before Shooting For Tejas
- Automobiles Renault Car Discounts & Offers Up To Rs 75,000 Available In March 2021: Here Are The Details!
- Education MHA IB ACIO Result 2021 Will Be Released Soon
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In March
Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz Answers: Play & Win Reno5 Pro 5G Smartphone
Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz is live on Amazon which will give you chance to bag the latest Reno5 Pro handset. You need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. The questions are based on Women's Day'. You can see few options under each question. Among them, you need to select the right one. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate from the game. To make your job easy, below here we are listing the answers to the Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz.
Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz Answers
Q1: The Theme Of Women's Day 2021 Is 'Choose To _________ '.
Ans: Challenge
Q2: Women's Day Was Celebrated For The First Time By The United Nations In Which Decade?
Ans: 1970s
Q3: On March 8th, 2020 Which Two Countries Competed In Front Of A Packed MCG Crowd In The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final?
Ans: Australia And India
Q4: The First Woman To Get The Nobel Prize, Got It In Which Field In The Year 1903?
Ans: Physics
Q5: In 2001 Bismillah Khan And ___________ Received The Bharat Ratna, The Last Instance Of A Woman Receiving The Award.
Ans: Lata Mangeshkar
Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz: How To Play?
The Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz will continue till March 13, 2021. So, you have still time to grab your chance and there is a total of one prize that will be given under the contest and will be delivered to the winners on or before May 30, 2021.
As we already know that all quiz contests of Amazon are app-only. So, the process of the Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz is similar to the Amazon daily quiz contest. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to play Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz:
Step 1: Firstly, you have to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Step 2: Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the game.
Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Then you can see the Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,999
-
14,999
-
49,590
-
42,640
-
56,320
-
49,570
-
8,999
-
25,000
-
41,610
-
43,999