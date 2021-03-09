Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz Answers: Play & Win Reno5 Pro 5G Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz is live on Amazon which will give you chance to bag the latest Reno5 Pro handset. You need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. The questions are based on Women's Day'. You can see few options under each question. Among them, you need to select the right one. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate from the game. To make your job easy, below here we are listing the answers to the Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz.

Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz Answers

Q1: The Theme Of Women's Day 2021 Is 'Choose To _________ '.

Ans: Challenge

Q2: Women's Day Was Celebrated For The First Time By The United Nations In Which Decade?

Ans: 1970s

Q3: On March 8th, 2020 Which Two Countries Competed In Front Of A Packed MCG Crowd In The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final?

Ans: Australia And India

Q4: The First Woman To Get The Nobel Prize, Got It In Which Field In The Year 1903?

Ans: Physics

Q5: In 2001 Bismillah Khan And ___________ Received The Bharat Ratna, The Last Instance Of A Woman Receiving The Award.

Ans: Lata Mangeshkar

Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz: How To Play?

The Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz will continue till March 13, 2021. So, you have still time to grab your chance and there is a total of one prize that will be given under the contest and will be delivered to the winners on or before May 30, 2021.

As we already know that all quiz contests of Amazon are app-only. So, the process of the Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz is similar to the Amazon daily quiz contest. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to play Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz:

Step 1: Firstly, you have to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the game.

Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Then you can see the Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.

