Amazon Pay Gas Cylinder Quiz Answers: Play And Get Flat Rs. 100 Cashback On LPG Cylinder Payment News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is hosting the Amazon Pay Gas Cylinder Quiz contest on its platform which has already gone live. The contest will run until March 7, 2021. You can get flat Rs. 100 cashback on your LPG Cylinder Payment by answering the five easy questions correctly. To avail of this offer, you need to make the payment via Amazon Pay UPI. To make your job easy, here we are listing the Amazon Pay Gas Cylinder Quiz answers and how to participate in this contest.

Amazon Pay Gas Cylinder Quiz: How To Play?

All the quiz contests on Amazon are app-only. So, you have to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the game. After that, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Pay Gas Cylinder Quiz's banner and finally click on that to start the game.

Moreover, there are a total of 1000 prizes that will be given under the contest and will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winners on or before March 31, 2021.

Amazon Pay Gas Cylinder Quiz Answers

Q1: From Which Of These LPG Gas Providers Can You Book Cylinders For On Amazon?

Answer 1: All Of Above

Q2: For A Cylinder Booked On Amazon Where Would You Receive The Delivery From The Distributor?

Answer 2: At Your Doorstep

Q3: What Is The Convenience Fee For Booking An LPG Cylinder On Amazon?

Answer 3: 0

Q4: Which Of These Options Or Features Are Available For Booking LPG Cylinders On Amazon?

Answer 4: All Of The Above

Q5: Which Of These Do You Need To Do While Booking An LPG Cylinder On Amazon?

Answer 5: None Of These

