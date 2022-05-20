Amazon Pay With Alexa Quiz Answers: Get Free OnePlus 10R Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is one of the e-commerce sites that brings multiple contests by which you can get free gadgets. The Amazon Pay with Alexa quiz which is giving a chance to win the latest OnePlus 10R smartphone. To enter the prize pool, you need to answer five questions correctly. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the contest. To make your job easy, here we've listed all answers to the Amazon Pay with Alexa quiz.

Amazon Pay With Alexa Quiz Details

The contest will run until June 19 and there are a total of five prizes that will be given under this contest. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 30, 2022. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and the winners' names will be posted on the winner section by July 1, 2022. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

You also need to follow some criteria such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Furthermore, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Pay With Alexa Quiz: How To Play?

First, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the Amazon Pay with Alexa quiz. To start the game, you'll have to click on the banner.

Amazon Pay With Alexa Quiz Answers

1. How can you interact with Alexa on your Amazon shopping app?

Ans: Both Option 1 & 2

2. You can pay your mobile bills by just asking ''Alexa, pay my mobile bill''

Ans: True

3. What are benefits of paying bills via Alexa?

Ans: All of the above

4. You book your LPG Gas cylinder using Alexa on Amazon Pay

Ans: True

5. Tap mic icon & ask, ''Alexa, what bills you can pay?'' And choose the right Alexa response from below

Ans: Mobile, electricity, broadband, DTH, landline and gas bill

