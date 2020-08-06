Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: Get iPhone 11 At Rs. 59,900

ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale has started in the country, where the e-commerce player is offering several discounts across all categories, especially on smartphones. In fact, the company has introduced special offers on the iPhone 11, and now it is available at Rs. 59,900 instead of Rs. 68,800. This means you'll get a discount of Rs. 8,400. In addition, buyers can avail discounts up to Rs 12,000 through exchange deals.

    iPhone 11 Specification And Features

    Talking about its specification, the smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD, glass, and aluminum design. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, and it supports wireless charging. The same chipset you'll get on other models, such as iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

    The iPhone 11 comes with the dual-camera setup at the back. It has 12MP main along with 12MP wide-angle lens. There's a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front, along with 4K video recording support. The smartphone features Face ID, IP68 water resistance, and it comes in several in house storage options, such as 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

    This seems a great deal for those who want to buy the iPhone 11, as you will get it at a discounted price. On top of that, the iPhone 11 is trimmed of the iPhone 11 Pro. So, this is a quite good deal. Similarly, other premium smartphones like iPhone XR is available at Rs. 52,500, while the 256GB variant of the iPhone XS will be available at a 38 percent discount.

    Lastly, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 8 Plus will cost you Rs. 39,900. The market value of this smartphone is Rs. 77, 560. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus will cost you Rs. 77,999 instead of Rs. 83,999. Besides, Amazon is providing an extra discount worth Rs. 16,000, along with an EMI option on the smartphone.

    amazon
    Thursday, August 6, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

    X