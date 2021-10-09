Amazon Prime Rs. 129 Monthly Membership Is Back News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon recently removed the monthly Rs. 129 subscription plan from its portfolio. It introduced quarterly and annual subscription plans for users who want to enroll in Prime membership. Now, the online retailer has brought back the highly popular Rs. 129 monthly membership plan in India.

Amazon had removed this monthly subscription plan to adhere to the new guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India. It asks for the implementation of an additional factor of authentication to process recurring online transactions made by users. After months, this monthly plan has made a comeback on the company's website. However, it comes with some caveats and it cannot be purchased via all electronic methods.

Amazon Prime Monthly Membership Is Back

Well, the e-commerce giant has now listed three options for interested users who want to take up Prime membership. Firstly, we have the annual plan priced at Rs. 999 for 12 months. Next, there is a three-month plan priced at Rs. 329 after a discount while it actually costs Rs. 387. Now, the monthly plan is also added to this list as it has made a comeback. Notably, the catch is that the monthly Amazon Prime membership can be purchased only via credit cards or debit cards.

Going by the terms and conditions on the Amazon website, the Rs. 129 monthly Prime membership can be purchased via banks that comply with the e-mandate guidelines set by RBI. Given that all banks have not complied with these changes, not all banks can process these automated payment requests.

New RBI Guidelines

For the uninitiated, RBI asks for the implementation of an additional factor of authentication to process recurring online transactions. Due to the new guidelines, Amazon had to remove the free trial for new Prime memberships until further notice. Though the monthly membership plan is back, this change still remains

Due to the new RBI guidelines, Amazon had also discontinued new member sign-ups for Amazon Prime free trial until further notice. That change still remains in effect. The RBI mandate urges banks to deploy a one-time AFA (additional factor for authentication) for recurring transactions that are worth up to Rs. 5,000. If the transaction account is above this cut-off, then it will require AFA for each payment.

Initially, the new RBI guidelines were introduced in 2019 to prevent users from making unnecessary recurring payments using their cards. Finally, the framework came into place on October 1 after many delays.

