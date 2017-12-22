Amazon Prime Video for Android TV spotted on Google Play

With videos being the future, the video streaming market segment has been witnessing a lot of competition from companies such as Amazon, Apple and Google those have taken new measures to dominate the market.

Back in 2015, Amazon said that it will ban the sales of the streaming devices such as Apple TV as well as Google Chromecast on its store. Last week, the online retailer reversed this action and the Prime Video app was made available to the Apple TV. Earlier this year, it is believed that Apple and Amazon struck a deal following which the Prime Video app made its way to the Apple TV and Amazon start selling the Apple TV in its store.

Now, it looks like this app has made its way to the Android TV as well. The Prime Video app on Google Play is not immediately available for download though. The listing of the Amazon Prime Video app for Android TV was initially spotted by Android Police. The report adds that the app could be in the testing phase for now or the company might in the process of updating the device compatibility list on Google Play. We can expect the app to be rolled out to the Android TV in phase and all users might get it sometime in the coming days or weeks.

Recently, Google announced that it will withdraw the YouTube support to Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV. Notably, this is not the first time that the Amazon Prime Video app is available on Android TV as Nvidia Shield TV was preloaded on it.

Amazon is yet to offer the Chromecast support to the Prime Video apps for both iOS and Android. And, this is something that will make the Chromecast users rejoice.