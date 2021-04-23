Amazon Quiz Answers For April 23; Your Chance To Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Quiz is one of your daily chances to win several prizes, including gadgets like Sony DSLR camera, Amazon Pay balance, and more. The Amazon Quiz winners always stand a chance to win several lucky goodies if they answer all the questions correctly. Today's Amazon Quiz winners can win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

Like always, the Amazon daily quiz is live from April 23 at 12 AM and will go on till 11:59 PM, giving you 24 hours to enter the contest and participate. Since there's still ample time, you have a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance. However, before playing the Amazon Quiz, there are a few rules to bear in mind.

One of the first things to note is that Amazon Quiz can be played only on the app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or sign up to create a new one. Once you answer all five questions correctly, you'll be eligible to enter the winning prize pool, from where the lucky winners will get Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Answers For Today

We have made things a tad bit easier and brought to you all the Amazon Quiz questions here. Here are the questions and the right answers for today's Amazon Quiz, upping your chances of winning the Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Question 1: In the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier who is the US government's choice to become the new Captain America?

Answer: John Walker

Question 2: The controversial interview of Oprah Winfrey with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also aired in India, was originally on which network?

Answer: CBS

Question 3: It has been 10 years since India's iconic World Cup triumph on April 2nd, 2011. Who was India's top run getter in the match?

Answer: Gautam Gambhir

Question 4: Which breed of cat, gets its name from an old name of this country?

Answer: Siamese cat

Question 5: Which Indian state gets its name from the celestial body shown in this visual?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

