Amazon Quiz Answers For April 3: Your Chance To Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon quiz for today is here with a fresh dose of questions and prizes. Today's Amazon quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance, making it one of the most attractive offers. Like always, the Amazon Quiz involves questions based on current affairs, general knowledge, and a few other topics like health, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Amazon Quiz Answers For April 3
We have made things easy for you by bringing in the Amazon Quiz questions and their correct answers. You simply need to select the right one on your Amazon mobile app to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Question 1: Which country recently became the first country in the world to receive vaccines under the UN-backed Covax scheme?
Answer: Ghana
Question 2: Rashtra Pratham - 82 varshon ki Swarnim Gatha' is a recently released book chronicling the history of which force?
Answer: CRPF
Question 3: Elizabeth Ann is a clone of which endangered animal, created by scientists in the US?
Answer: Black-footed ferret
Question 4: Which of these dishes found in the iconic Paradise restaurant contains this fruit as the central ingredient?
Answer: Qubani ka Meetha
Question 5: When this letter was sent to Harry Potter, which family used to stay at the address mentioned in this letter?
Answer: Dursleys
Amazon Quiz Answers: Points To Note
There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app. You can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store. Next, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one.
The Amazon Quiz is part of the several fun zone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon Quiz. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.
