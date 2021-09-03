ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For September 3, 2021: Win Rs. 5000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon quiz for September 3, 2021 is running live now with a fresh dose of questions. Today's Amazon quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance, allowing users to purchase on the popular e-commerce platform. Like always, the Amazon Quiz involves questions based on current affairs and general knowledge, which needs to be answered correctly.

     
    Amazon Quiz Answers For September 3, 2021: Win Rs. 5000

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    The Amazon Quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

    Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz.

    The Amazon Quiz is part of the several fun zone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For September 3, 2021

    Here are the questions and answers for Amazon Quiz for September 3, 2021.

    Question 1: In 2021, Bashar al-Assad was sworn in as the president of which country for the fourth time?

    Answer: Syria

    Question 2: For the first time, astronomers have uncovered evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Ganymede, one of the moons of which planet?

     

    Answer: Jupiter

    Question 3: Delhi University recently introduced 'Bangabandhu Chair' to foster better understanding of developments in which country?

    Answer: Bangladesh

    Question 4: What is the order of these insects known as?

    Answer: Lepidoptera

    Question 5: How many floors does this iconic skyscraper in the US have?

    Answer: 102

    That's it! These are the answers to be eligible to win Rs. 5,000 in the Amazon app quiz for today, September 3.

    Read More About: apps news amazon
    Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 10:02 [IST]
