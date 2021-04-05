Amazon Quiz Answers For April 5: Play And Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon quiz for April 5 is running live now with a fresh dose of questions. Today's Amazon quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance, allowing users to purchase on the popular e-commerce platform. Like always, the Amazon Quiz involves questions based on current affairs and general knowledge, which needs to be answered correctly.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon Quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz.

The Amazon Quiz is part of the several fun zone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Answers For Today

Here are the questions and answers for Amazon Quiz for April 5

Question 1: Which observer-member of the Arctic Council has recently released a draft Arctic policy?

Answer: India

Question 2: Which country's ambassador was Diplomat Luca Attanasio, who recently got killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo?

Answer: Italy

Question 3: All the matches in the T20 international series between India and England in 2021 would be played in which city?

Answer: Ahmedabad

Question 4: In which fictional universe do you use this place as a magical portal?

Answer: Harry Potter

Question 5: What phenomenon causes this beautiful spectacle usually seen on the poles of the Earth?

Answer: Solar Wind

