Amazon Quiz Answers For August 9, 2021: Win Rs. 50,000

Amazon Quiz Answers For August 9, 2021

Amazon is known for hosting a slew of quiz contests for its users to win enticing prizes, be it cash prizes in the form of Amazon Pay Balance or gadgets. In addition to the special quiz contests that are valid for a specific time, the online retailer also hosts daily quizzes.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is valid from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. Those who participate in the quiz should provide correct answers to all questions asked. Usually, there will be five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

As usual, today (August 9), Amazon India has hosted a daily quiz contest with five questions. You should provide correct answers to be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win the prize. Keep in mind that you should answer each question in less than five seconds to increase your chances of winning the prize.

If you happen to enter the lucky draw, then you could be the fortunate winner to get Rs. 50,000 prize that will be credited to your account as Amazon Pay Balance. In today's quiz, there will be one participant who will be chosen as for the prize. So, get to know the answers from below and make sure to win the prize.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For August 9

Here are the five questions asked in today's quiz contest and the prizes for the same. Check out the following.

Question 1: In 2021, Tom Brady won his 7th Super bowl title, playing for which team?

Answer: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Question 2: Stefan Löfven, who has been in news recently, is the prime minister of which country?

Answer: Sweden

Question 3: The fossils of Paraceratherium has recently been discovered in China. What animal's fossils are they?

Answer: Rhinoceros

Question 4: How many times did astronaut Michael Collins orbit this sphere alone during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission?

Answer: Thirty

Question 5: The shared border of which country with The USA has these falls?

Answer: Canada

That's it! These are the questions and answers for the today's Amazon quiz contest. Do check out the answers and participate in this quiz to try your luck at winning the prize of Rs. 50,000.

