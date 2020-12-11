Amazon Quiz Answers For December 11: Play And Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and one can get a chance to bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering today's questions. The Amazon Quiz for today (December 11) has already gone live and will run till 12 PM. The Amazon daily quiz focuses on current affairs and general knowledge. Besides, it is also offering gadget products, other goodies as rewards. For one who is playing for the first time, it can be played only on the Amazon mobile app and quiz timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. Check out all details about the Amazon Quiz.

Amazon Quiz: How To Participate?

To participate in the contest, you need to download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Then you can enter the game by going to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. The winner's name will be declared later on the same day on the 'Lucky Draw Winner ' section. Do note that, one wrong answer can deprive you of the prize. We are listing here the answers of today's quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 11

Question 1. What TV series follows the life of a chess prodigy, Beth Harmon during her quest to be the world's greatest chess player?

Answer: Queen's Gambit

Question 2. Which country recently announced that they will stop selling new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2030?

Answer: UK

Question 3. Which of these is the debut novel by Avni Doshi, that was in the 2020 Booker Prize shortlist?

Answer: Burnt Sugar

Question 4. Which of these is a tournament in this sport?

Answer: Thomas Cup

Question 5. Which of these is NOT a movie featuring this character?

Answer: Batman Conclusion

