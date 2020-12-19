Amazon Quiz Answers For December 19: Here’s Your Chance To Win Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and you can win the Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch by answering today's questions. The e-commerce platform is giving users a chance to win multiple products such as gadgets, goodies via its daily quiz. The quiz timing is morning 8 am to 12 pm and it is only available on Amazon mobile app. The quiz is based on general knowledge and current affairs. Here are the all details about the Amazon quiz.

If you are playing for the first time, you need to download Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then you can create an account with your contact details. Now, to participate in the game, you need to head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Today's lucky winner can get a chance to win the Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch.

One can see the winner's name from the 'Lucky Draw Winner ' section on the app later on the same day. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. Here are the Amazon quiz answers for December 19.

Q1: Carlos Acutis, Who Died Of Leukaemia In 2006 Aged 15 And Has Been Dubbed By Some As The Patron Saint Of The Internet, Is From Which Country?

Answer: Italy

Q2: National Health Mission Of India Has Recently Launched 'Electronic _________ Intelligence Network (EVIN). Fill In The Blank.

Answer: Vaccine

Q3: Who Recently Became The First Football Player To Score In 16 Consecutive Champions League Seasons?

Answer: Lionel Messi

Q4: 23 Yards' Is A New Brand Of Personal Care Products Launched By Which Former Indian Cricketer?

Answer: Ravi Shastri

Q5: The BBC Short Story Award For 2020, Won By Sarah Hall Who Became The First To Ever Win The Award Twice, Is Supported By Which University?

Answer: Cambridge University

