Just In
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 20: How To Get Green Star Token And More
- 1 hr ago Week 51, 2021 Launch Roundup: Infinix Note 11, HONOR X30 5G, OPPO Find N, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, And More
- 1 day ago Upcoming WhatsApp Features To Expect in 2022
- 1 day ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Detailed Features & Pricing Revealed; Launching On January 4
Don't Miss
- News PM in Praygraj: To take part in programme to be attended by 2 lakh women
- Movies Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Amy Pascal Advised Tom Holland & Zendaya Not to Date, Says They Ignored Me
- Education NEET UG PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Conduct 4 Rounds Of NEET Counselling For AIQ UP PG Seats. Check Details
- Finance 3 Bank And Financial Stocks That Are Close To 52-week Lows, Should You Buy?
- Sports Peng Shuai says her social media post was misunderstood
- Lifestyle 5 Easy Christmas Home Decoration Ideas By Interior Design Expert
- Travel Omicron And COVID-19 Travel Update: Germany Has New Restrictions For UK Travellers
- Automobiles Best Time To Buy A New Car
Amazon Quiz Answers For December 20, 2021: Win Rs. 40,000
Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - December 20, 2021. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.
The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on December 20, 2021. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 40,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.
Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.
While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.
Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For December 20, 2021
Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for December 20, 2021. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.
Question 1: India's first smartphone-based e-voting solution is being tested in a dummy electon at Khammam in which state?
Answer: Telangana
Question 2: The President's Tatrakshak Medal is awarded to members of which organisation?
Answer: Indian Coast Guard
Question 3: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently unveiled the "Bhoodan Grove" plaque at the Jerusalem Forest in which country?
Answer: Israel
Question 4: How many tournaments make up a Grand Slam in this sport?
Answer: 4
Question 5: Name this U.S president who is the first and only man to resign from his post.
Answer: Richard Nixon
That's it! These are the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.
How To Play Amazon Quiz
If you are playing for the first time, you need to know that the game is app-only. Moreover, the winner's name will be posted on the 'Lucky draw Winner' sections on December 21, 2021 and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before the end of this month. Amazon will also contact the winners individually via email or SMS. Here is a step-by-step on how to play the Amazon daily Quiz contest.
Step 1: First, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Step 2: Then, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account.
Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
13,768
-
92,249
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
37,935