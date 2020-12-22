Amazon Quiz Answers For December 22: Play And Win Fossil Watch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and today's winner can get a chance to win Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's watch. You need to answer five questions to get the prize. The quiz timing is morning 8 am to 12 pm and the winner's name will be announced via lucky draw.

Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. Besides, there are few options under each question and you need to choose the correct answer. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game.

Amazon Quiz Details

Amazon daily quiz is quite popular among the other quiz contest. Apart from the gadget product, goodies, you can also get an Amazon Pay balance as a reward. However, it is available only Amazon mobile app. So, if you don't have an Amazon account, you need to download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the contest. One can find the lucky draw winner's name by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. Here, we are listing Amazon Quiz answers for today (December 22).

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 22

Question 1. This year's G20 summit was hosted by Saudi Arabia. Which country will be the host in 2021?

Answer: Italy

Question 2. Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, that recently won a global award for doubling tiger population, is located in which state?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Question 3. Who has recently been awarded US Global Leadership Coalition's Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on HIV/AIDS crisis?

Answer: Dr Anthony Fauci

Question 4. What delicacy are these?

Answer: Oysters

Best Mobiles in India