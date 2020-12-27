Amazon Quiz Answers For December 27: Play And Win HP Omen Gaming Laptop News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and you can win the HP Omen Gaming Laptop by answering today's questions. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. The quiz timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM and one can get a chance to win various gadgets products, Amazon Pay balance, and more by participating in the quiz.

For the unaware, the quiz is only available on Amazon mobile app. Here are all details on how to win the HP Omen Gaming Laptop by answering today's questions.

Amazon Quiz: How To Participate?

To participate in the game, you need to download Amazon mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If you don't have an Amazon account you can create a new account or simply log in to your account.

Then go to the Amazon Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the contest. You can find the winner's name by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. Here, we are listing Amazon Quiz answers for today (December 27).

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 27

Question 1: Which 15-year-old Indian-American was named TIME magazine's first-ever 'Kid of the Year'?

Ans- Gitanjali Rao

Question 2: National Education Day is celebrated in honour of which famous Indian, who served as the first Minister of Education of independent India?

Ans- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Question 3: Sir William Arthur Lewis who was recently featured on a Google Doodle won the Nobel Prize in which field?

Ans- Economics

Question 4: He is the first pope in nearly 1300 years to have what distinction?

Ans- He didn't come from Europe

Question 5: Name this slow-moving animal with extremely slow metabolism.

Ans- Sloth

