Amazon Quiz Answers For December 29: Play And Win Carrera Sunglasses News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest. Today's lucky draw winner can get a chance to win Carrera Gradient Aviator Unisex Sunglasses. Amazon daily quiz timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. So, you have still time to grab the chance. For the unaware, you need to answer only five questions correctly. Do note that, you have to play the game in Amazon mobile app as it is not available in web versions. Here are all details about Amazon daily quiz.

Amazon Daily Quiz Details

The questions of the contest are based on general knowledge, sports-related. Amazon Quiz lucky draw winner's name can be checked by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. To participate in the game, you need to download the Amazon mobile app.

If you don't have an Amazon app, can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. 'Here, we are listing Amazon Quiz answers for today (December 29).

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 29

Q1. Which Indian singer has been nominated for a Grammy award in the New Age Album category for her debut album Periphery?

Ans- Priya Darshini

Q2. 2020 marks 100 years since the publication of 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles' - the book that introduced which character?

Ans- Hercule Poirot

Q3. India recently refused to extend support to which country's mega connectivity project - One Belt One Road initiative?

Ans- China

Q4. If you are on the world's first safari to see this animal, which Indian state would you be in?

Ans- Madhya Pradesh

Q5. This sport is known as the national summer sport of which country?

Ans- Canada

Best Mobiles in India