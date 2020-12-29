Just In
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus cases: India records 16,432 new COVID-19 cases, 252 new deaths
- Automobiles 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift First Official Teaser Released: Features A New Colour Scheme!
- Movies Gracy Singh Says She Wasn't Disappointed When Rajkumar Hirani Chose Vidya Balan For Lage Raho Munna Bhai
- Sports India vs Australia 2nd Test | Ajinkya Rahane's side register 8-wicket win at Melbourne; level series 1-1
- Education CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 June Declared, Check Final Answer Key At csirnet.nta.nic.in
- Lifestyle Criminal Justice Season 2: Kirti Kulhari Exudes Positive Vibes In Her Green Printed Saree And It’s Beautiful!
- Finance Indices Open At Fresh Record Highs; Nifty Nears 14000
- Travel Best New Year Destinations In Maharashtra
Amazon Quiz Answers For December 29: Play And Win Carrera Sunglasses
Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest. Today's lucky draw winner can get a chance to win Carrera Gradient Aviator Unisex Sunglasses. Amazon daily quiz timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. So, you have still time to grab the chance. For the unaware, you need to answer only five questions correctly. Do note that, you have to play the game in Amazon mobile app as it is not available in web versions. Here are all details about Amazon daily quiz.
Amazon Daily Quiz Details
The questions of the contest are based on general knowledge, sports-related. Amazon Quiz lucky draw winner's name can be checked by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. To participate in the game, you need to download the Amazon mobile app.
If you don't have an Amazon app, can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. 'Here, we are listing Amazon Quiz answers for today (December 29).
Amazon Quiz Answers For December 29
Q1. Which Indian singer has been nominated for a Grammy award in the New Age Album category for her debut album Periphery?
Ans- Priya Darshini
Q2. 2020 marks 100 years since the publication of 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles' - the book that introduced which character?
Ans- Hercule Poirot
Q3. India recently refused to extend support to which country's mega connectivity project - One Belt One Road initiative?
Ans- China
Q4. If you are on the world's first safari to see this animal, which Indian state would you be in?
Ans- Madhya Pradesh
Q5. This sport is known as the national summer sport of which country?
Ans- Canada
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,495
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999