ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Quiz Answers For December 4: Here’s Your Chance To Bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon is hosting multiple quiz contests on its platform. Among them, the Amazon daily quiz is running in full swing where one can get a chance to grab various gadgets, Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon quiz for today (December 4) has already gone live and you can win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For December 4

     

    You have a few more hours to grab your rewards. As the quiz timing is from 8 AM to 12 PM and it is only available on Amazon mobile app. Check here for all details on how to participate in the Amazon quiz contest.

    Amazon Quiz: How To Participate?

    To participate in the contest, you need to download Amazon mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. The Amazon Quiz based on current affairs and general knowledge. The winner will be declared via lucky draw and the winner's name can be checked by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. Here are the details about the Amazon Quiz answers for today (December 4).

    Amazon Quiz Answers For December 4

    Question 1: Which of these brands has replaced Nike as the Indian cricket team's official apparel sponsor?

    Answer- Mobile Premier League

    Question 2: 7-year-old Abhijita Gupta has been recognized as the world's youngest what by the International Book of Records?

    Answer- Author

    Question 3: Mridula Sinha, who recently passed away, was the first woman Governor of which Indian state?

    Answer- Goa

    Question 4: Identify the bird.

    Answer- Turkey

    Question 5: What is the name of the intricate makeup used in this dance form?

    Answer- Chutti

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news
    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X