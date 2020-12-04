Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For December 4: Here’s Your Chance To Bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon is hosting multiple quiz contests on its platform. Among them, the Amazon daily quiz is running in full swing where one can get a chance to grab various gadgets, Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon quiz for today (December 4) has already gone live and you can win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly.
You have a few more hours to grab your rewards. As the quiz timing is from 8 AM to 12 PM and it is only available on Amazon mobile app. Check here for all details on how to participate in the Amazon quiz contest.
Amazon Quiz: How To Participate?
To participate in the contest, you need to download Amazon mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. The Amazon Quiz based on current affairs and general knowledge. The winner will be declared via lucky draw and the winner's name can be checked by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. Here are the details about the Amazon Quiz answers for today (December 4).
Amazon Quiz Answers For December 4
Question 1: Which of these brands has replaced Nike as the Indian cricket team's official apparel sponsor?
Answer- Mobile Premier League
Question 2: 7-year-old Abhijita Gupta has been recognized as the world's youngest what by the International Book of Records?
Answer- Author
Question 3: Mridula Sinha, who recently passed away, was the first woman Governor of which Indian state?
Answer- Goa
Question 4: Identify the bird.
Answer- Turkey
Question 5: What is the name of the intricate makeup used in this dance form?
Answer- Chutti
