Amazon Quiz Answers For December 5 And Your Chance To Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon daily quiz for today (December 5) is live now and players stand a chance to win a whopping prize worth Rs. 20,000. Winners who answer all the five questions correctly stand a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance. Additionally, one might also win other goodies like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and so on.

How To Play Amazon Quiz For December 5

The rules of the game are pretty simple. Answer all five questions correctly and you'll be part of the winning prize pool. Amazon will then pick the lucky draw and the lucky winner takes home Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Do note, the quiz is available on the Amazon app only, on both Android and iOS smartphones. The game is live from 8 AM to 12 PM, which means you still have a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance! You can find the complete steps and instructions on the app under 'Details of the Contest' and 'How to Enter'.

Like all quiz platforms, the questions keep changing every day and are generally about current affairs, a bit of history, world events, and general knowledge. To play the Amazon quiz, open the app, and scroll down to find the Amazon daily quiz and other 'spin-and-win' games. If it isn't available on the home page, you can find it under the Menu tab. Here, Programs and Features > Fun Zone to find the Amazon daily quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 5

Here are today's questions and answers for the Amazon Quiz.

The Atmospheric Remote-Sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-Survey Or ARIEL, Is A Space Telescope That Is Being Built By Which Space Agency

Answer: ESA

The Late Soumitra Chatterjee, Is Best Known For His Collaborations With Which Famous Director, With Whom He Worked In Fourteen Films?

Answer: Satyajit Ray

Who Was The First Person To Score A Goal In The 2020-21 Season Of The ISL?

Answer: Roy Krishna

This Is A View From The City Palace In Which City, Also Known As The 'White City'?

Answer: Udaipur

In Which Month In 2020 Was This Festival Observed?

Answer: March

Best Mobiles in India