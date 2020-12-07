Amazon Quiz Answers For December 7: How To Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon quiz for December 7 is live now, giving players a chance to win a whopping cash prize of Rs. 15,000 via Amazon Pay balance. Like all the Amazon daily quizzes, today's quiz also carries five questions, and those who answer correctly stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here's how to play and win:

Rules Of Amazon Quiz Explained

Amazon has set some pretty simple rules for the daily quiz. One needs to answer all five questions correctly to be part of the winning prize pool. Amazon will then pick the lucky draw and the winner takes home Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Like most quizzes, the Amazon Quiz also keeps changing the questions every day. The quiz topics and questions are generally related to current affairs, some history, world events, and general knowledge. Amazon has detailed the complete rules and regulations of the daily quiz. You can find the complete steps and instructions on the Amazon app under 'Details of the Contest' and 'How to Enter'.

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

Playing the Amazon Quiz is pretty simple and easy. However, before you start, do note that it's available on the app only, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The game is live from 8 AM to 12 PM, which means you still have a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance!

To play the Amazon quiz, open the app, and scroll down to find the Amazon daily quiz and other 'spin-and-win' games. If it isn't available on the home page, you can find it under the Menu tab. Here, Programs and Features > Fun Zone to find the Amazon daily quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 7

The movie 'Ginny weds Sunny' stars Yami Gautam opposite which actor also known for his performance in Mirzapur Season 1?

Answer: Vikrant Massey

Longewala post, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent time with soldiers during Diwali, is in which Indian state?

Answer: Rajasthan

Masatoshi Koshiba, who passed away recently, won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2002 for studies of which ghostly cosmic particles?

Answer: Neutrinos

This type of game was originally invented to teach what subject to British children?

Answer: Geography

Under what category is this book usually categorized?

Answer: Self Help

