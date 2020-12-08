Amazon Quiz Answers For December 8: Play And Win Amazon Echo Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon quiz answers for December 8 is out now, giving players a chance to win the all-new Amazon Echo device. Amazon Echo has boomed in popularity for its multitasking capabilities. In fact, many consider the Echo paired with Alexa to be an integral part of their smart home. Today's Amazon quiz gives you a chance to win the Echo device.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 8

Here are the questions and answers for today's Amazon quiz:

India's longest river bridge will be built by L&T over which river?

Answer: Brahmaputra

In November 2020, Renu Devi became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of which state?

Answer: Bihar

Which company operated NASA's first full-fledged mission ferrying a crew into orbit on a privately-owned spacecraft?

Answer: SpaceX

A depiction of this famous stepwell is found on the reverse side of which of these bank notes?

Answer: INR 100

In which language is this book written?

Answer: Russian

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

Like most quizzes, the Amazon Quiz also keeps changing the questions every day. The quiz topics and questions are generally related to current affairs, some history, world events, and general knowledge. There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before you enter the quiz. For one, the quiz can be played only on the Amazon app, which can be download from Google Play or App Store.

Amazon has detailed the complete rules and regulations of the daily quiz. You can find the complete steps and instructions on the Amazon app under 'Details of the Contest' and 'How to Enter'. The game is live from 8 AM to 12 PM, which means you still have a chance to win the all-new Amazon Echo device.

To play the Amazon quiz, open the app, and scroll down to find the Amazon daily quiz and other 'spin-and-win' games. If it isn't available on the home page, you can find it under the Menu tab. Here, Programs and Features > Fun Zone to find the Amazon daily quiz. Do note, you need to answer all five questions correctly to be part of the winning prize pool.

