Amazon Quiz Answers For February 19: You Can Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz is back again with several new general knowledge and current affairs questions. Like most days, today's winners stand a chance to win an Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 15,000. You will need to answer all the questions correctly to enter the winning prize pool. Here's how to play and win today's Amazon daily quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For February 19

We've made it easy for you by bringing in all the questions and the right answers for the Amazon daily quiz. Just head over to the Amazon app and enter the daily quiz to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Question 1: What is the name of the initiative launched by India to gift COVID-19 vaccines to neighboring countries?

Answer: Vaccine Maitri

Question 2: Which Indian Air Force jet performed the spectacular Charlie maneuver at the 2021 Republic Day Parade?

Answer: Rafale

Question 3: According to this app's website, whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden uses it every day. Which messaging app?

Answer: Signal

Question 4: Which French queen is associated with a quote about this food, though it is not proven to be true?

Answer: Marie-Antoinette

Question 5: What is this flower that is still offered to fallen soldiers because it symbolizes eternal sleep and resurrection?

Answer: Poppy

Amazon Quiz: Rules And Regulations

There are a couple of rules to note before playing the Amazon Quiz. The Amazon quiz is accessible only via the app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store. Once done, you need to sign in with your Amazon account or create a new one. The quiz goes live at 12 AM and closes at 12 PM.

Once you answer all the questions correctly, you'll be part of the winner pool, and stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here's how to access the Amazon Quiz from your mobile app. Head over to the Menu on the app > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Alternatively, you can simply scroll down the Amazon home page till you find the Amazon Quiz for February 18, and click on it.

