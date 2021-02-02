ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For February 2: Play And Win Amazon Echo Dot Today

    By
    |

    Amazon quiz is here again with its daily dose of contests. Like always, the quiz timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. And today's winners stand a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot speaker by answering today's Amazon quiz questions correctly. The questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs as usual and you will get few options under each question.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For February 2

     

    Amazon Quiz Answers For February 2

    Question 1: Recently, James Harden who has been an All-Star representing the Houston Rockets, was traded to which team in the NBA?

    Answer: Brooklyn Nets

    Question 2: Who among these is NOT one of the directors of the Hindi language anthology film 'Unpaused'?

    Answer: Anurag Basu

    Question 3: Which day observed annually on 24th January, was initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development?

    Answer: National Girl Child Day

    Question 4: Identify this famous tourist attraction in Europe (few Bollywood songs have also been shot here)

    Answer: Santorini

    Question 5: The gentleman in the picture is impersonating which legend from the world of music?

    Answer: Elvis Presley

    Amazon Quiz For February 2: How To Play?

    There are a couple of rules to bear in mind before playing the Amazon daily quiz. For one, the game is app-only and the winner's name will be posted on the 'Lucky draw Winner' sections a few days later. Amazon will also contact the winners individually via email or SMS.

    To play the Amazon quiz, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Create an Amazon account or log in with the one you already have. Next, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to play the Amazon daily quiz. Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.

     

    Amazon quiz offers unique prizes every day. Today's winners stand a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. For those unaware, the Amazon Echo Dot speaker costs Rs. 3,499 and comes with in-built Alexa support for all your needs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
