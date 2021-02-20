Amazon Quiz Answers For February 20: Answer & Win Huami Amazfit GTS Smart Watch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest. Today's winner can a get a chance to win the Huami Amazfit GTS smart watch. As usual, you need to answer all five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. The Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and you can get multiple prizes such as gadgets, Amazon Pay balance as a reward. You can see few options under each question; however, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game.

Amazon Quiz Details

Before starting the game, you must know the game is app-only. So, download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest. After that, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Also, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.

One more point is that, now the Amazon quiz starts at 12 AM and will run till 12 PM. Moreover, there is a total of one prize that will be given under today's contest and it will be delivered to the winner on or before March 31, 2021. To make your job easy, here we are listing today's (Feb 20) questions answer.

Amazon Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which Premier First-Class Domestic Tournament Got Cancelled For The First Time In 87 Years?

Answer: Ranji Trophy

2: Gold Demand Trends' Is A Report Released By Which Organisation?

Answer: World Gold Council

Question 3: Which Country Has Recently Developed A Futuristic 'Floating' Train That Can Hit The Speeds Of 620 Km Per Hour?

Answer: China

Question 4: This Candy Bar Was Named "The Most Influential Candy Bar" By Which Magazine?

Answer: TIME

Question 5: This Fruit Does Not Occur Naturally, But Is Rather A Hybrid Of The Mandarin And Which Other Fruit, Also Known As The 'Chinese Grapefruit'?

Answer: Pomelo

