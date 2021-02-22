Just In
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Redmi Smartphones
-
- 16 hrs ago How Can We Schedule Text Messages On Telegram?
- 24 hrs ago NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Success Has This Indian-Origin Scientist Behind It
- 1 day ago Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup: Moto E7 Power, Samsung Galaxy F62, Moto G30, And More
Don't Miss
- News Former PM Deve Gowda releases biography of Prof C N R Rao written by Arvind Yadav
- Finance Gold Price Gains After 20% Decline So Far From Record Highs
- Movies Bhediya: Varun Dhawan Turns Into A Werewolf; Makers Announce The Film With An Intriguing Teaser
- Education SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2021 Released
- Automobiles Toyota T-Serv & Fix My Cars Inaugurates Multi-Brand Car Service Centre In Bangalore
- Sports Premier League data dive: City successful at Arsenal again, Moyes finally beats Mourinho
- Lifestyle All The Leaves You Can Eat: A Complete Guide To Edible Healthy Leaves
- Travel March 2021: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Amazon Quiz Answers For February 22: Your Chance To Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon has a lot more to offer than just discount sales on goods. For one, there is the daily Amazon Quiz, where winners stand a chance to win several goodies. Today's Amazon Quiz winners can win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance. All you need to do is participate in the daily quiz and answer all the questions correctly to enter the winning prize pool.
How To Play Amazon Quiz?
Here's how to play and win today's Amazon daily quiz. The Amazon quiz is accessible only via the app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store. Once done, you need to sign in with your Amazon account or create a new one. The quiz goes live at 12 AM and closes at 12 PM.
Once you answer all the questions correctly, you'll be part of the winner pool, and stand a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here's how to access the Amazon Quiz from your mobile app. Head over to the Menu on the app > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Alternatively, you can simply scroll down the Amazon home page till you find the Amazon Quiz for February 18, and click on it.
Amazon Quiz Answers For February 22
Here are all the questions and answers for the Amazon daily quiz. You need to answer them correctly to win the Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Question 1: Which company has become the country's first telecom company to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service?
Answer: Airtel
Question 2: In which country is the Mount Merapi volcano located?
Answer: Indonesia
Question 3: Black Ops Cold War' is the latest release from which iconic game franchise?
Answer: Call of Duty
Question 4: What children's nursery rhyme with this object in its title is thought to be, by one interpretation, about the Black Death in Europe?
Answer: Ring a Ring o' Roses
Question 5: Which country consumes this food the most per capita?
Answer: Switzerland
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,875
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000