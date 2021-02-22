Amazon Quiz Answers For February 22: Your Chance To Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon has a lot more to offer than just discount sales on goods. For one, there is the daily Amazon Quiz, where winners stand a chance to win several goodies. Today's Amazon Quiz winners can win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance. All you need to do is participate in the daily quiz and answer all the questions correctly to enter the winning prize pool.

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

Here's how to play and win today's Amazon daily quiz. The Amazon quiz is accessible only via the app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store. Once done, you need to sign in with your Amazon account or create a new one. The quiz goes live at 12 AM and closes at 12 PM.

Once you answer all the questions correctly, you'll be part of the winner pool, and stand a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here's how to access the Amazon Quiz from your mobile app. Head over to the Menu on the app > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Alternatively, you can simply scroll down the Amazon home page till you find the Amazon Quiz for February 18, and click on it.

Amazon Quiz Answers For February 22

Here are all the questions and answers for the Amazon daily quiz. You need to answer them correctly to win the Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Question 1: Which company has become the country's first telecom company to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service?

Answer: Airtel

Question 2: In which country is the Mount Merapi volcano located?

Answer: Indonesia

Question 3: Black Ops Cold War' is the latest release from which iconic game franchise?

Answer: Call of Duty

Question 4: What children's nursery rhyme with this object in its title is thought to be, by one interpretation, about the Black Death in Europe?

Answer: Ring a Ring o' Roses

Question 5: Which country consumes this food the most per capita?

Answer: Switzerland

