Amazon Quiz Answers For February 25, 2021: Your Chance To Win Sony DSLR Camera

Amazon Quiz for today is live for the users of its app and rewarding winners with attractive prizes such as gadgets or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Today's winners stand a chance to win a Sony DSLR camera. The quiz is live now and players who answer all five questions correctly can enter the winning pool.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

Now, the Amazon quiz contest for today, February 25, 2021, is already live from 12 AM. Unlike before, it is a 24 hours quiz contest and will be live until 11:59 PM today, which means you still have a chance to answer the questions correctly and win a Sony DSLR. Before playing the Amazon Quiz, there are a few rules to bear in mind.

Firstly, the Amazon Quiz can be played only on the app. In case you don't have the Amazon app, you can download it from Google Play or App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or sign up to create a new one.

To play the Amazon Quiz, open the Amazon app > Menu > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Alternatively, you can simply scroll down and find the Amazon daily quiz on the home page. As noted, you will need to answer all the questions correctly to be eligible to enter the winning prize pool.

Amazon Quiz Answers For February 25

We've made things easy for you by listing down the questions and the answers for today's Amazon Quiz. Here they are:

Question 1: A massive forest fire recently occurred at the Dzukou Valley, located at the border of which two Indian states?

Answer: Nagaland-Manipur

Question 2: Which artist's portrait "Young Man Holding a Roundel" recently sold for $92.2 million at a Sotheby's auction?

Answer: Sandro Botticelli

Question 3: What's the name of the Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change', recently released by the global maritime industry?

Answer: Neptune Declaration

Question 4: What was the hiding place of this German-Dutch diarist of Jewish heritage?

Answer: Amsterdam

Question 5: Which piece in this board game can only move diagonally?

Answer: Bishop

