Amazon Quiz Answers For February 4: Here’s Your Chance To Win Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and you can get a chance to bag the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 by answering today's questions correctly. The Amazon daily quiz starts at 8 AM and will run until 12 PM. You need to answer the five questions to enter the prize pool. The questions are based on current affairs and general knowledge as usual.

There is a total of one prize that will be given under today's contest and it will be delivered to the winner on or before February 28, 2021. Check here how to play Amazon daily quiz to win exciting prizes every day.

Amazon Quiz: How To Play?

For the first time participants, you need to know that the game is app-only. So, firstly you have to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Besides, one can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.

The winner's name will be posted on the 'Lucky draw Winner' sections and Amazon will also contact the winners individually via email or SMS. Now, check out the answers to today's (February 4) quiz to win the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Amazon Quiz Answers For February 4

Q1: The IMD Has Launched An Initiative Where Citizens Would Be Able To Record Realized Weather And Upload Local Weather Conditions. Expand IMD

Answer: India Meteorological Department

Q2: Which Of These Is The Name Of An Upcoming Bollywood Film Starring Vineet Kumar Singh?

Answer: Aadhar

Q3: Who Has Been Awarded The ICC Men's Test Cricketer Of The Decade Award?

Answer: Steve Smith

Q4: This Animal's Gender Is Determined By The Temperature Of The Sand They Are Laid In. What Is It Called?

Answer: Sea Turtle

Q5: 'Zazu' In 'The Lion King' Was This Bird. What Is It Called?

Answer: Hornbill

