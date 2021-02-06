Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For February 6: Play To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon quiz is one of the best and easy ways to earn an Amazon Pay balance. If you're looking to win some prizes, head over to the Amazon Daily Quiz section on the app to stand a chance to win. Today's Amazon Quiz winners are eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. These questions are based on current affairs and general knowledge.
Amazon Quiz Answers For Today (February 6)
Here are the quiz questions and answers for today:
Question 1: Who was the Man of the Series in the recently concluded Test series between India and Australia?
Answer: Pat Cummins
Question 2: UNGA celebrated the ﬁrst ever 5 International Day of -- on 27 December 2020. Fill in the blanks.
Answer: Epidemic Preparedness
Question 3: Which is the ﬁrst private company in India to successfully test launch a homegrown rocket engine?
Answer: Skyroot Aerospace
Question 4: Which popular medium-sized dog breed is this?
Answer: Golden Retriever
Question 5: Name this video game character created by Nintendo.
Answer: Mario
Amazon Quiz: How To Play
Before starting the Amazon Quiz, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind. Firstly, the quiz is app-only and can't be played on the Amazon Web version. If you don't have the app, head over to the Google Play or App Store and download it. Sign in or create a new account to play the Amazon Quiz.
Once you've logged into the Amazon app, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the Amazon Quiz. Also, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz. It will begin at 8 AM and ends at 12 PM, giving you time to win the Amazon Pay balance!
To win the Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance, you need to answer all five questions correctly. This will make you eligible to enter the lucky draw, which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly. The winners will be announced a few days later when Amazon picks the lucky winner from the draw.
