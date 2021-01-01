Amazon Quiz Answers For January 1: Play And Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon daily quiz is back again for the new year with several new questions and new prizes. The Amazon quiz answers for January are listed below, upping your chance to win. Today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance, which they can use to shop on the popular e-commerce platform.

Like always, the Amazon quiz kickstarts at 8 AM and will run till 12 PM, which means you still have a chance to play and win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. Like all the previous Amazon quiz questions, today's quiz is based on general knowledge and current affairs. Once you provide the correct answers to these questions, you will be shortlisted and can win on the platform.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

As we have seen earlier, to take part in the Amazon Quiz contest, you need the Amazon app only. If you don't have the app, you can download the app from Google Play or App Store. Now, login to your account and scroll down the homepage to find the quiz section. Here, you need to provide answers to the daily quiz. In case you don't have an Amazon account, you can create a new one.

Amazon Quiz Answers For January 1

Question 1. As per the International Air Transport Association, which city is at present the most connected city in the world?

Answer: Shanghai

Question 2. Astad Deboo, who recently passed away and was well known for his collaboration with Pink Floyd, was an exponent in which art form?

Answer: Dancing

Question 3. Which former world heavyweight champion recently returned to the boxing ring after 15 years to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match?

Answer: Mike Tyson

Question 4. The name of this beverage comes from the Arab word 'qahwa' meaning 'that which prevents ______'?

Answer: Sleep

Question 5. This popular toy brand's name is an abbreviation of two words meaning 'play well' in which language?

Answer: Danish

