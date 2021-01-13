Amazon Quiz Answers For January 13: Your Chance To Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon quiz questions and answers for today (January 13) are here. Like always, answering all the five questions in the quiz contest hosted on the mobile app correctly will up your chance to take part in the lucky draw of winners. Today's lucky winners can win an Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 15,000, which they can use to shop anything on the popular e-commerce site.

Question 1: In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince is shown working at the Smithsonian Institution in which city?

Answer: Washington DC

Question 2: As per Nepal & China what has increased in height by about 86 cm more than the previous measurement done by India in 1954?

Answer: Mount Everest

Question 3: The Climate Ambition Summit 2020 organized by the UN marked the fifth anniversary of what?

Answer: Paris Agreement

Question 4: Which city is this, that has hosted an Olympics and a World Cup final in the last decade?

Answer: Rio De Janeiro

Question 5: Which of these would you use while playing this sport?

Answer: Mongolian Draw

How To Play Amazon Quiz

There are a couple of things to bear in mind before playing the popular Amazon daily quiz. Firstly, the game is app-only, meaning you can't play it on your laptop or PC. So, if you don't have the Amazon app, you need to install it on your smartphone either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once it is installed, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest and win attractive discounts.

Additionally, you need to answer all the questions correctly to stand a chance to enter the prize pool. Lucky winners will be announced after the lucky draw. Winners can win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. The prize or the amount keeps changing every day, giving you a chance to win more daily.

