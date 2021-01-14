ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For January 14: Here's Your Chance To Win Alexa Echo Dot

    By
    |

    Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and today you can win the Alexa Echo Dot (3rd Gen) by answering all questions correctly. The Amazon daily quiz starts in the morning at 8 AM and will run at 12 PM. However, the quiz is only available in Amazon mobile app. The quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. It consists of five questions and you will even get options for each question. Here we are detailing the amazon quiz and how to play to win Alexa Echo Dot.

    Amazon Quiz: How To Play?

    As above mentioned, the game is app-only, so it is not available in the web version. So, if you don't have the Amazon app, you need to install it on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest.

    Then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. The lucky winner's name will be announced later on the same day and it can be checked by going to the 'Lucky draw Winner' section.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For January 14

    Question 1: Recently approved by the cabinet, PM-WANI scheme intends to provide the Indian public with access to what?

    Ans- Wi-Fi

    Question 2: UNESCO-Bangabandhu award to recognise sustainable job creation is named after the former PM of which country?

    Ans- Bangladesh

    Question 3: Ankita Ravinderkrishan Raina is the current Indian No. 1 in women's singles in which sport?

    Ans- Tennis

    Question 4: The eggs shown here were cooked in what way? (See Quiz Image)

    Ans- Poached

     

    Question 5: Name this traditional Japanese martial art that uses bamboo swords. (See Quiz Image)

    Ans- Kendo

    apps news amazon

